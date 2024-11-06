GPOR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. (Symbol: GPOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $148.21, changing hands as high as $157.19 per share. Gulfport Energy Corp. shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPOR's low point in its 52 week range is $119.75 per share, with $165.1908 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.99.

