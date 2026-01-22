GPN's Worldpay Expands Its Solutions Reach via Regions Bank Partnership

Global Payments Inc.’s GPN unit, Worldpay, recently joined forces with Regions Bank, the banking division of one of the leading U.S. full-service financial institutions, Regions Financial Corporation RF. The collaboration is aimed at improving the way businesses of all sizes handle payments and manage cash flow.

As a result of the recent move, Worldpay’s solutions will now be available at around 1,250 Regions branches spread across the Southeast, Midwest and Texas, making these services broadly accessible to businesses in the region.

The integration of Worldpay’s advanced payment technologies with Regions Bank’s reliable banking relationships is expected to reap multiple benefits. Regions’ business clients can accept payments in-store, online or via mobile—empowering them to connect with customers wherever they choose to shop. The platform offers advanced, multi-layered fraud protection, smart authentication, chargeback and dispute resolution and compliance tools, ensuring secure and seamless transactions across all channels.

Beyond payment processing, the service includes value-added tools designed to improve approval rates, deliver actionable customer insights and enhance overall merchant efficiency. Clients also benefit from support with access to live agents, mobile app services, chat and text options—ensuring a responsive and personalized experience.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Global Payments

The recent partnership with Regions Bank is likely to expand the reach of Worldpay’s solutions. Increased usage of such solutions may generate higher revenues in the days ahead. Global Payments recently completed the acquisition of Worldpay from Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS. The combined entity will serve more than 6 million merchant locations, process $3.7 trillion in payment volume and around 94 billion transactions annually across over 175 countries, thereby providing GPN with meaningful scale and geographic breadth.

Global Payments offers a broad suite of technology-enabled solutions that streamline commerce for businesses worldwide. These include integrated and embedded payments, cloud-based point-of-sale systems, business management software, ecommerce and omnichannel platforms, and advanced issuer processing services. It also invests in Artificial Intelligence, security and strategic acquisitions to boost its solutions portfolio and enhance customer experience.

GPN’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Global Payments have declined 12.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 17.4% fall. GPN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A Stock to Consider

A better-ranked stock in the Business Services space is APi Group Corporation APG, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

APi Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 5.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG’s 2026 earnings indicates a rise of 14.7% while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 6.9% from the respective 2025 estimates. The consensus mark for APG’s 2026 earnings has moved 0.6% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 21.5% in the past six months.

