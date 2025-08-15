GPN Partners With Tampa Bay Lightning for Arena Transactions

Global Payments Inc. GPN has announced an exciting multi-year partnership with the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning. It will serve as the official payments provider for food, beverages, retail and ticketing at AMALIE Arena. This partnership marks GPN’s fourth collaboration with an NHL team, further solidifying its presence in the sports and entertainment industry.

This collaboration is part of GPN’s expanding portfolio of stadiums and venues, now facilitating transactions in more than 160 locations around the globe, covering every major U.S. sports league and some of the most famous international stadiums. For the Lightning, this team-up is all about enhancing the fan experience — from buying tickets to enjoying in-game snacks — making sure everything runs smoothly, quickly and securely.

This agreement goes beyond just boosting brand visibility. Sports venues are bustling places where the speed and reliability of payments can have an impact on revenue per fan. By showcasing its success with a leading NHL franchise, Global Payments is making a strong case for future partnerships across leagues and regions.

This deal fits well with GPN’s strategy, which focuses on being innovative and adaptable in fast-paced commerce settings. As more stadiums move toward cashless systems, GPN’s comprehensive solution puts it in a strong position to take on the competition.

In the first half of 2025, GPN reported 1.3% year-over-year growth in adjusted net revenues. Its merchant solutions unit’s adjusted revenues grew 0.8% year over year in the same period. The company expects adjusted net revenue growth to be within the range of 5%-6% in 2025.

How Are GPN’s Competitors Faring?

Some of GPN’s competitors in the payments space include Fiserv Inc FI, Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Fiserv provides a comprehensive range of services in merchant acquiring, payment processing and financial technology. Fiserv’s Clover point-of-sale platform has established a solid presence among small and mid-sized businesses, and with its extensive scale and integrated solutions, the company poses a significant challenge in both physical and digital commerce.

Fidelity National is a global fintech leader that operates in the merchant services sector but has strong foundations in core banking technology. By focusing on integrated financial solutions and making recent strategic moves in issuer processing, Fidelity National is well-positioned to meet both payment acceptance needs and the back-end requirements of financial institutions.

PayPal continues to be a formidable player in the digital landscape, capitalizing on its vast user base and innovative wallet technology to handle both online and in-person transactions. PayPal’s commitment to providing a smooth checkout experience and offering various payment options helps it stay ahead of the competition.

