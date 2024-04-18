GPN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.46, changing hands as low as $121.95 per share. Global Payments Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPN's low point in its 52 week range is $95.12 per share, with $141.775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.27. The GPN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

