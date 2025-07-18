GPN to Help Mexican SMEs via Banamex Partnership Renewal

Global Payments Inc. GPN recently expanded its collaboration with Banco Nacional de México, S.A., a member of the Banamex Financial Group and one of Mexico’s most established banks. Through its EVO Payments division, the company supports Banamex by processing nearly 900 million transactions annually across a network of more than 250,000 installed point-of-sale terminals in Mexico.

The multi-year renewal of the tie-up will enable both organizations to cater to the entire range of merchants — from small and mid-sized businesses to large enterprises — encompassing both digital-first and traditional retail operations. This partnership integrates Global Payments’ cutting-edge integrated and embedded payment solutions with Banamex’s comprehensive banking services.

Therefore, the benefits of the alliance expansion will be reaped by the acquiring and banking services sector of Mexico in the form of enhanced commerce and payment solutions. Also, the latest announcement for benefiting the SMEs seems to be a timely one since they account for 52% of Mexico’s revenues.

Underlying Motive of Global Payments Behind the Divestiture

With an upgraded payments infrastructure and enhanced digital capabilities as a result of Global Payments’ payment solutions suite, the foothold of the company across Mexico is likely to receive a boost. Also, increased utilization of its solutions suite is expected to fetch higher revenues for GPN.

For pursuing such strategic initiatives, Global Payments follows a transformation strategy to streamline business operations and free up capital for increased investments in growing its core areas of operations. This, in turn, will reinforce its position as a top-tier, commerce-focused solutions provider serving merchants of all sizes.

Global Payments seems to be quite active in undertaking divestitures. In May 2025, GPN unveiled plans to divest its Payroll business to Acrisure. This April, it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Issuer Solutions business to Fidelity National.

Global Payments’ Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Global Payments have gained 23.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 7.8% growth. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

