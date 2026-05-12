GPN Expands Restaurant Footprint With New CKE POS Agreement

Global Payments, Inc. GPN recently announced that CKE Restaurants Holdings has selected the company as its exclusive U.S. point-of-sale (POS) and in-store payment solutions provider. Under the agreement, Global Payments will deploy its Genius, a flagship POS and business management platform, across more than 2,400 Hardee's and Carl's Jr. corporate and franchise restaurant locations nationwide.

The deal marks a major expansion of the existing relationship between the two companies and strengthens Global Payments’ position in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) market. CKE Restaurants awarded the contract based on Global Payments’ ability to support large-scale restaurant operations with integrated payment technology and business management solutions.

Global Payments’ Genius platform is designed to simplify restaurant operations while improving the customer experience. The platform is highly scalable and configurable, allowing enterprise restaurant chains to manage operations more efficiently. In addition to payment processing, Genius offers kitchen management, loyalty programs, digital menu boards, kiosks, drive-thru technology, real-time reporting and other back-office support tools.

By adopting a single integrated platform, CKE Restaurants aims to deliver a more seamless and reliable experience for customers while improving operational efficiency across its restaurant network. The partnership also reflects the growing demand among restaurant operators for unified commerce and payment solutions.

The agreement aligns with Global Payments’ broader strategy of expanding its software-driven commerce offerings for enterprise clients. Partnerships with large restaurant chains can generate recurring transaction volumes and provide greater long-term revenue visibility.

GPN’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments have lost 16.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 25.2%.



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GPN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GPN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and The Brink's Company BCO and WEX Inc. WEX, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.09 per share, indicating a 41.8% year-over-year increase. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.4%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $592.6 million, implying 31.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brink's 2026 earnings is pegged at $9.14 per share, indicating a 13.5% year-over-year increase. BCO beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 8.7%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $5.7 billion, implying 7.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEX’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $18.78 per share, indicating a 16.7% year-over-year increase. WEX beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.8%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $2.83 billion, implying 6.4% year-over-year growth.

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Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brink's Company (The) (BCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.