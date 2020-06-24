GPN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $172.91, changing hands as low as $171.82 per share. Global Payments Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPN's low point in its 52 week range is $105.54 per share, with $209.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.56. The GPN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.