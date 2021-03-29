GPMT Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/21, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: GPMT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 4/19/21. As a percentage of GPMT's recent stock price of $12.53, this dividend works out to approximately 2.00%, so look for shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc to trade 2.00% lower — all else being equal — when GPMT shares open for trading on 3/31/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GPMT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPMT's low point in its 52 week range is $2.43 per share, with $12.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.50.

In Monday trading, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

