GPMT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: GPMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.71, changing hands as high as $18.75 per share. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPMT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.45 per share, with $19.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.