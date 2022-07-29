GPK vs. AMCR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Containers - Paper and Packaging stocks have likely encountered both Graphic Packaging (GPK) and Amcor (AMCR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Graphic Packaging is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Amcor has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that GPK is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

GPK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.24, while AMCR has a forward P/E of 15.74. We also note that GPK has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMCR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.20.

Another notable valuation metric for GPK is its P/B ratio of 3.66. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AMCR has a P/B of 4.31.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GPK's Value grade of A and AMCR's Value grade of C.

GPK has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than AMCR, so it seems like value investors will conclude that GPK is the superior option right now.

