GPK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.90, changing hands as low as $14.22 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading off about 11.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPK's low point in its 52 week range is $12.06 per share, with $16.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.27.

