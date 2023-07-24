GPK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.58, changing hands as low as $23.51 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPK's low point in its 52 week range is $19.46 per share, with $27.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.57.

