GPK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.15, changing hands as low as $18.51 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPK's low point in its 52 week range is $15.36 per share, with $21.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.79.

