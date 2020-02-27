GPI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.03, changing hands as low as $88.88 per share. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPI's low point in its 52 week range is $59.77 per share, with $110.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.70.

