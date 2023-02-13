GPI Capital Gemini HoldCo Cuts Stake in Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA)

Fintel reports that GPI Capital Gemini HoldCo has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.27MM shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 20.24MM shares and 12.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.38% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zeta Global Holdings is $12.95. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 48.38% from its latest reported closing price of $8.73.

The projected annual revenue for Zeta Global Holdings is $691MM, an increase of 25.47%. The projected annual EPS is $0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zeta Global Holdings. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 12.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZETA is 0.28%, an increase of 53.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.20% to 79,661K shares. The put/call ratio of ZETA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gpi Capital holds 16,237K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 7,118K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,328K shares, representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 57.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,467K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 52.48% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 3,289K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,377K shares, representing a decrease of 63.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 34.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,050K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 59.01% over the last quarter.

Zeta Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the "ZMP") is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City.

