GPGI Stock Up 70% as One Fund Adds to $24.5 Million Stake Amid Company Rebrand

Progeny 3 added 531,000 shares of GPGI in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $9.1 million.

Post-trade, Progeny 3, Inc. holds 1,268,000 shares valued at $24.45 million.

Progeny 3, Inc. bought 531,000 shares of GPGI (NYSE:GPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Progeny 3, Inc. added to its stake in GPGI (NYSE:GPGI) during the fourth quarter, buying 531,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the position was $24.45 million, increasing by about $9.1 million from the previous period.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CCJ: $214.74 million (11.6% of AUM) NYSE:TIC: $153.99 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:IBKR: $136.96 million (7.4% of AUM) NYSE:APG: $135.47 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:SSNC: $98.39 million (5.3% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of GPGI were priced at $24.11, up 70% over the past year and significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $24.11 Market capitalization $6.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $160.68 million Net income (TTM) ($216.7 million)

Company snapshot

GPGI generates revenue primarily through the manufacturing and sale of metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions, and injection molding machines and systems.

The company operates as a diversified compounder, acquiring and scaling high-quality businesses across multiple industries, with a focus on industrial manufacturing and technology-driven solutions.

Primary customers include financial institutions seeking secure payment solutions and industrial clients requiring advanced manufacturing equipment.

GPGI is a multi-industry holding company with a strategic focus on acquiring and operating businesses in the industrials sector, particularly metal fabrication and manufacturing technologies. The company's scale is reflected in its $6.5 billion market capitalization and diversified revenue streams. GPGI leverages its expertise in scaling acquired businesses to maintain a competitive edge in specialized manufacturing markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Permanent capital platforms work if they can redeploy cash into durable franchises, and that is the real question behind any addition here.



GPGI completed its rebrand from CompoSecure and began trading under its new ticker in January, positioning itself as a multi-industry compounder built around “great positions in good industries.” The structure is simple but ambitious: CompoSecure and Husky operate as distinct reporting segments under a permanent capital umbrella managed by Resolute Holdings.



Meanwhile, the Husky segment recently announced leadership transitions, with its CEO and CFO set to depart in the coming months, but the company emphasized continuity and no expected disruption to strategy. For long-term investors, execution during leadership change is the variable to watch.



Compared with top holdings concentrated in uranium, industrial, and financial names, GPGI fits the pattern: asset-heavy, cash generative, and positioned in niche manufacturing markets. After a 70% share price gain, this looks less like a momentum chase and more like a conviction bet on the compounder model. The thesis hinges on disciplined acquisitions and operational rigor, not multiple expansion alone. Investors will get some clarity as to how things have been shaping up when the firm reports full-year results on March 12.

Should you buy stock in Gpgi right now?

Before you buy stock in Gpgi, consider this:

