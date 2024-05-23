GPE Launches £350M Rights Issue for London Growth

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) has announced a fully underwritten 3 for 5 Rights Issue to raise approximately £350 million to capitalize on new investment opportunities in central London’s commercial real estate market. The proceeds will enable GPE to pursue a £1.4 billion acquisition pipeline and support its development projects, such as the recent acquisition of The Courtyard for £28.6 million. This strategic move is expected to enhance shareholder returns and support GPE’s ambition for long-term value and income growth.

