News & Insights

Stocks

GPE Launches £350M Rights Issue for London Growth

May 23, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) has announced a fully underwritten 3 for 5 Rights Issue to raise approximately £350 million to capitalize on new investment opportunities in central London’s commercial real estate market. The proceeds will enable GPE to pursue a £1.4 billion acquisition pipeline and support its development projects, such as the recent acquisition of The Courtyard for £28.6 million. This strategic move is expected to enhance shareholder returns and support GPE’s ambition for long-term value and income growth.

For further insights into GB:GPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPEAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.