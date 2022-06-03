GPC Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Genuine Parts Co. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.16% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $249,862,690 worth of GPC shares.

Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Genuine Parts Co. is $3.58/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/02/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GPC, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

GPC operates in the Auto Parts sector, among companies like Honeywell International Inc (HON), and Cummins, Inc. (CMI).

Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.