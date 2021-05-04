GP Strategies (GPX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

GP Strategies Corporation GPX is slated to announce first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings not only topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90% but also grew 58.3% year over year. Markedly, the company beat earnings expectations in three quarters and missed the same in one, the average four-quarter surprise being 164.2%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has remained constant at 16 cents over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates an improvement of 633.3% from a loss of 3 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $113.7 million, indicating a decline of 11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Consider

The company’s revenues in the first quarter are expected to have declined to reflect the normal seasonality. Industry wise first quarter is the lowest revenue generating quarter of the year and it is usually below the cyclically higher fourth quarter of the preceding year.



Nonetheless, GP Strategies’ earnings are expected to have increased in the first quarter as the company implemented various new proactive business strategies in early 2020. These plans not only guarantee financial stability but also ensure robust operating results despite the impact of the pandemic. Also, the company has been able to minimize its long-term debt and boost cash, securing its position to capitalize on opportunities during the quarters of early 2021.



Although normal seasonality and the global slowdown due to COVID-19 may have impacted the company's revenues, its industry-focused approach and business simplification strategies may have enabled the company to reduce overhead costs and improve margins in the to-be reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GP Strategies this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for GP Strategies is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.



Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK has an Earnings ESP of +18.87% and a Zacks Rank #2.



SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS has an Earnings ESP of +14.01% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR has an Earnings ESP of + 1.69% and a Zacks Rank #3.

