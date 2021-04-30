GP Strategies (GPX) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

GP Strategies (GPX) closed the most recent trading day at $15.75, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of training, consulting and engineering services had lost 10.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GPX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GPX to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 633.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $113.66 million, down 11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

GPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $499.06 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.51% and +5.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GPX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GPX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, GPX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.73.

We can also see that GPX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Schools industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

