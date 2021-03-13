GP Strategies Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 21% over the past week following GP Strategies Corporation's (NYSE:GPX) latest yearly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$473m were what the analysts expected, GP Strategies surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.41 per share, an impressive 228% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:GPX Earnings and Revenue Growth March 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for GP Strategies from three analysts is for revenues of US$506.1m in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 7.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 101% to US$0.83. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$506.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.81 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 40% to US$21.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values GP Strategies at US$17.25 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting GP Strategies is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting GP Strategies' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.0% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that GP Strategies is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards GP Strategies following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple GP Strategies analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

