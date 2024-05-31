News & Insights

Stocks

GP Industries Appoints New Company Secretary

May 31, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GP Industries Limited (SG:G20) has released an update.

GP Industries Limited has announced a significant change in their corporate structure, with Mr. Lee Tiong Hock stepping down as Company Secretary and Ms. Wong Yoen Har taking over the role with immediate effect. The company expressed gratitude to Mr. Lee for his contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into SG:G20 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.