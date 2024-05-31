GP Industries Appoints New Company Secretary

GP Industries Limited (SG:G20) has released an update.

GP Industries Limited has announced a significant change in their corporate structure, with Mr. Lee Tiong Hock stepping down as Company Secretary and Ms. Wong Yoen Har taking over the role with immediate effect. The company expressed gratitude to Mr. Lee for his contributions during his tenure.

