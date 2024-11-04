News & Insights

GP Gunter Papenburg-led Consortium Considers Voluntary Takeover Bid For Salzgitter

November 04, 2024 — 07:19 pm EST

(RTTNews) - GP Gunter Papenburg AG, the shareholder of Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK), has informed the company that it, together with TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, is considering submitting a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Salzgitter AG to acquire shares in the company.

The potential offer would be contingent upon the Consortium obtaining a combined shareholding of at least 45% plus one share (including shares already owned by GP Gunter Papenburg by the end of the acceptance period.

The Consortium has not yet disclosed a potential offer price range to the Company, Salzgitter said.

