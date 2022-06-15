Govts cannot pick winners for switch to clean energy - Woodside CEO

US Markets
Governments cannot pick winners for the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, said Woodside Energy Group Ltd Chief Executive Meg O'Neill on Wednesday.

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Governments cannot pick winners for the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, said Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX Chief Executive Meg O'Neill on Wednesday.

"We have very clear plans to transition from a pure oil and gas player into a company that provides a variety of energy sources," including low and no carbon energy sources, she said at the Reuters Events Global Energy Transition 2022 conference in New York.

The company based in Perth, Australia, plans to be net zero by 2050, if not sooner, O'Neill said, and invest $5 billion in new energies by 2030.

Proposals include investing in hydrogen production to replace diesel in long-range trucking in Australia and the United States.

O'Neill said Woodside was also investing in ammonia production. The company could produce ammonia in Australia and ship it to Japan and Korea for power generation, similar to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) Woodside produces, she added.

Some power plants can consume up to 20% ammonia as fuel, O'Neill said, and Woodside and its customers are investigating whether the plants can handle 50% or more ammonia fuel.

