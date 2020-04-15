Markets
GOVT, SIZE: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, where 31,600,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.2% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, which lost 4,650,000 of its units, representing a 33.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SIZE, in morning trading today T-mobile US is off about 1.8%, and Prologis is lower by about 4.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

