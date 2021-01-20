Gov't hopes Sanofi does not close any sites in France -Le Maire

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM Business radio on Wednesday that the French government would hope that healthcare company Sanofi does not close any sites in France as Sanofi part of its job cuts programme.

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM Business radio on Wednesday that the French government would hope that healthcare company Sanofi SASY.PA does not close any sites in France as Sanofi part of its job cuts programme.

A day earlier Le Maire said the government would ensure there would be no layoffs at Sanofi, which said in June that it would axe up to 1,680 jobs in Europe.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters