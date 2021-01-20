Gov't hopes Sanofi does not close any sites in France -Le Maire

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM Business radio on Wednesday that the French government would hope that healthcare company Sanofi SASY.PA does not close any sites in France as Sanofi part of its job cuts programme.

A day earlier Le Maire said the government would ensure there would be no layoffs at Sanofi, which said in June that it would axe up to 1,680 jobs in Europe.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

