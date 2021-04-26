GOVT, EWRE: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, which added 41,500,000 units, or a 7.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF, which added 330,000 units, for a 38.4% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of EWRE, in morning trading today American Tower is down about 0.4%, and Crown Castle International is lower by about 0.9%.

