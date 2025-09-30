GoviEx Uranium (GVXXF) Price Target Increased by 16.21% to 0.18

The average one-year price target for GoviEx Uranium (OTCPK:GVXXF) has been revised to $0.18 / share. This is an increase of 16.21% from the prior estimate of $0.16 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.18 to a high of $0.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 151.89% from the latest reported closing price of $0.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoviEx Uranium. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVXXF is 0.15%, an increase of 24.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 178,221K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 103,779K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,323K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVXXF by 22.90% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 49,815K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,412K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVXXF by 51.94% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 23,927K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,147K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVXXF by 27.33% over the last quarter.

FNIAX - Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund holds 642K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 58K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.