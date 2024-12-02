GoviEx Uranium Advances ESG Efforts in 2024

GoviEx Uranium (TSE:GXU) has released an update.

GoviEx Uranium has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to ESG principles and progress in sustainable practices. By aligning with global standards, the company aims to meet stakeholder expectations before developing its Muntanga project in Zambia. GoviEx has also engaged CanadianMiningReport.com for marketing and advertising efforts.

