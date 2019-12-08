Governor of China's Xinjiang says U.S. bill violates international law

US Markets

A recent U.S. measure on Xinjiang is a severe violation of international law and gross interference in China's internal affairs, the governor of the far western region said on Monday.

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation requiring a stronger response to Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority.

U.N. experts and activists say China has detained possibly 1 million Uighurs in mass detention camps in Xinjiang. China says the camps are part of an anti-terror crackdown and are providing vocational training.

The counter-terrorism measures in Xinjiang are no different from anti-terrorism measures in the United States, Xinjiang governor Shohrat Zakir told reporters in Beijing.

