Governor of Brazil's Sao Paulo state says tests positive for COVID-19

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Joao Doria, governor of Brazil's richest and most populous state Sao Paulo, said on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Doria, on his Twitter account, said that he is feeling well and will continue to work from home.

(Reporting by Luciano Costa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

