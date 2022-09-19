Governments should face tougher penalties if sustainable bond targets missed -BIS

By Tommy Wilkes and Marc Jones

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Governments should be hit with tougher penalties if they fail to hit environmental improvement targets set in sustainability-linked bonds, the Bank for International Settlements says, calling it a key credibility issue for the fast-growing market.

The market for sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) has boomed in recent years as governments and companies tap into demand from investors concerned about climate risks and social inequality.

These bonds are linked to the issuer meeting certain environmental, social and governance goals. Borrowers must pay higher interest rates if targets are not met. SLBs differ from green bonds, which are tied to specific projects.

In a paper published on Monday analysing the market, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an umbrella group for central banks, said SLBs suited governments because the funds can be used for anything and because they can provide signals on high-level climate policy objectives.

But the problem is that SLB penalties, which typically see a rise in interest of 12.5-25 basis points if targets are missed, are arguably "very low", the report's authors said.

Setting penalties higher would boost credibility.

"The idea is to inject some contingencies that actually align the incentives of the sovereign to the sustainability targets," Hyun-Song Shin, who heads BIS research, told reporters during a media call.

SLBs have been criticised for their weak penalties and for targets that lack ambition. Critics say they are another example of the financial industry cashing in on demand for ESG products without changing behaviour.

"The credibility of the penalties is a key issue, which has to be addressed and that is not that easy to address," said Claudio Boric, head of the GIS's Monetary and Economic Department.

However, Boric said sovereign issuance had catalysed private companies to launch SLBs, including in emerging markets.

The BIS estimates green, social and sustainability bonds have grown to a total $2.9 trillion outstanding at the end of June.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Marc Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; +44 (0) 7769 955711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.