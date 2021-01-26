Governments, insurers should work together on global risks-executives

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Companies, insurers and governments need to work together to help businesses cope with major risks such climate change and cyber security, company executives said on Tuesday.

"Public-private partnerships are the only way to tackle climate risk," Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O CEO John Haley said at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Zurich Insurance ZURN.S CEO Mario Greco said insurers did not have the capacity to tackle climate and cyber risks alone, but neither should such problems be outsourced wholly to governments.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

