WLTW

Governments, insurers should work together on global risks-executives

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published

Companies, insurers and governments need to work together to help businesses cope with major risks such climate change and cyber security, company executives said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Companies, insurers and governments need to work together to help businesses cope with major risks such climate change and cyber security, company executives said on Tuesday.

"Public-private partnerships are the only way to tackle climate risk," Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O CEO John Haley said at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Zurich Insurance ZURN.S CEO Mario Greco said insurers did not have the capacity to tackle climate and cyber risks alone, but neither should such problems be outsourced wholly to governments.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WLTW

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters