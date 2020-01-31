Governments agree to launch rewrite of international tax rules

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nearly 140 governments have agreed to launch a rewrite of decades-old cross-border tax rules for the digital age over the coming months, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation said on Friday. The rise of Amazon , Facebook and Google has strained existing rules to the breaking point because big tech companies can book profits in low-tax countries like Ireland no matter where their customers are located. "The international community reaffirmed its commitment to reach a consensus-based long-term solution to the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy, and will continue working toward an agreement by the end of 2020" the OECD said in a statement. A growing number of countries preparing national digital taxes in the absence of a major redrafting of current rules, putting pressure on governments to thrash out an agreement in the coming months. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten) ((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;)) Keywords: OECD TAX/

