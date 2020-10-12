Government stake is one of several options - Thyssenkrupp CEO

DUESSELDORF, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE will consider all options, including the government taking a stake, in its plans to fix its ailing steel unit, Chief Executive Martina Merz said.

"State participation is one option," Merz said on Monday at an industry event.

"But state participation can also be part of other options. One could imagine a combination," she said, adding a government stake could be the precursor to a takeover by a third party.

"What I want is a long-term solution for Thyssenkrupp."

Last week Economy Minister Peter Altmaier had opposed the idea of the government taking a direct stake, instead favouring support payments to help the industry transition to hydrogen-based steel production.

Thyssenkrupp is also exploring tie-ups with India's Tata Steel TISC.NS, Germany's Salzgitter SZGG.DE and Sweden's SSAB SSABa.ST, sources have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.