Government Shutdown Looms—Again; Here’s How It Could Affect You

In yet another instance of D.C. déjà vu, a Congressional budget battle has forced the U.S. to the brink of a government shutdown. On Thursday, government agency heads notified millions of federal employees that a shutdown appears imminent. Some vital services, such as Social Security payments and mail delivery, will remain operational. Others will be suspended for the duration of the shutdown.

September 30 is the funding deadline for the federal government. But hard-line Republicans and moderates remain at odds in the House of Representatives, preventing a deal.

Senate leaders have advanced a bipartisan continuing resolution that would fund the government until November 17. Even if it passes the Senate, however, over in the Republican-controlled House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California may refuse to let any such stopgap bill come to the floor for a vote.

A shutdown—especially a lengthy one—could deal a harsh blow to the economy. The last shutdown, in 2018 and 2019, lasted 34 days and cost the nation about $3 billion in economic activity, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

What Happened in Congress?

Many political observers anticipated a comparatively smooth passage of this fall’s budget, based on agreements that McCarthy and President Joe Biden hammered out in May to avert an unprecedented government debt default. The resulting bill, the Fiscal Responsibility Act, passed both houses with bipartisan support and became law.

But just a few months later, many of the agreed-upon items are contentious again. A hard-right faction of House Republicans is insisting on across-the-board funding cuts and has shot down provisions that include military aid to Ukraine and funds for disaster relief.

Moderate Republicans and Democrats have been cooperating on a discharge petition—a procedure that would force a floor vote—for a continuing resolution, also known as a clean spending bill. If passed, it would temporarily fund the government at current levels, buying Congress more time for budget negotiations.

For the full 2024 budget, the House has opted to consider each department’s funding separately, meaning it will have to pass 12 separate appropriations bills. Only one of those bills, pertaining to Veterans Affairs and military construction, has passed as of this writing.

What Happens if the Government Shuts Down?

Unlike the 2018-2019 shutdown, which affected only certain agencies, this one will touch most federal employees. Each federal agency has its own plan for a shutdown, indicating what services—if any—it can maintain. In some cases, agencies will be forced to furlough employees until additional funding bills are passed, leaving millions of workers’ paychecks at the mercy of lawmakers.

The military is no exception. More than 1 million military personnel and civilian employees could go without pay during a shutdown period, according to White House estimates. Some will be furloughed; those who are considered “essential”—including active troops and law enforcement officers—will be required to work but won’t get paid until the government reopens.

Here’s how the shutdown would affect some other government programs and services:

Student loans repayment may be disrupted: The shutdown would take place just as tens of millions of student loan borrowers are scheduled to resume repayment. Many loans are handled by private loan servicers but facilitated by the Department of Education. Borrowers should be able to work with their loan servicers despite the shutdown, but certain changes—such as consolidating student loans or applying for forgiveness—may be delayed. New loans should not be affected.



“We anticipate that key activities at [the Office of] Federal Student Aid will continue for a couple of weeks,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at a September 25 news conference. A longer shutdown than that, she said, would be disruptive.

Medicare and Social Security retirement benefits shielded: Medicare and Social Security payouts are considered mandatory spending, so seniors will still be covered. Social Security Disability Insurance payments will continue but hearings, appeals and reviews may eventually be affected, depending on the length of the shutdown. Medicaid is fully funded for three months.

Medicare and Social Security payouts are considered mandatory spending, so seniors will still be covered. Social Security Disability Insurance payments will continue but hearings, appeals and reviews may eventually be affected, depending on the length of the shutdown. Medicaid is fully funded for three months. Food stamp delivery challenges: A shutdown could immediately halt funding of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, which helps feed 7 million people, including more than half of all newborns in the U.S. Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also referred to as food stamps, is mandatory, but benefit distribution could be affected. Past continuing resolutions have only permitted SNAP benefits to be sent out for 30 days after a shutdown begins. Using the benefit could be difficult, too, in cases where the shutdown prevents stores from renewing the government licenses that allow them to accept SNAP.

A shutdown could immediately halt funding of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, which helps feed 7 million people, including more than half of all newborns in the U.S. Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also referred to as food stamps, is mandatory, but benefit distribution could be affected. Past continuing resolutions have only permitted SNAP benefits to be sent out for 30 days after a shutdown begins. Using the benefit could be difficult, too, in cases where the shutdown prevents stores from renewing the government licenses that allow them to accept SNAP. Low-income housing management impeded: According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, disruptions in government funding put housing security programs at risk, including approval of grants, issuance of housing choice vouchers and renewal of USDA rental assistance contracts.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, disruptions in government funding put housing security programs at risk, including approval of grants, issuance of housing choice vouchers and renewal of USDA rental assistance contracts. No newly issued flood insurance: September 30th is also the deadline for the reauthorization of funding for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The lack of funding will not affect the filing, handling and payments of claims for policies that have already been issued—but it will prevent the NFIP from issuing new flood policies. That could in turn freeze real estate transactions requiring flood insurance to be in place, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

September 30th is also the deadline for the reauthorization of funding for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The lack of funding will not affect the filing, handling and payments of claims for policies that have already been issued—but it will prevent the NFIP from issuing new flood policies. That could in turn freeze real estate transactions requiring flood insurance to be in place, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Delays at the IRS: Millions of people who requested filing extensions back in April will be submitting their tax returns in mid-October. In addition, taxpayers who live in disaster-stricken areas of California, Alabama and Georgia can file without penalty until October 16, whether or not they requested extensions. The furloughing of IRS employees could delay the processing of those returns and add to the existing backlog (almost 1 million returns as of mid-September). A shutdown could also hamper the IRS’s ability to field taxpayer questions and resolve compliance concerns.

Millions of people who requested filing extensions back in April will be submitting their tax returns in mid-October. In addition, taxpayers who live in disaster-stricken areas of California, Alabama and Georgia can file without penalty until October 16, whether or not they requested extensions. The furloughing of IRS employees could delay the processing of those returns and add to the existing backlog (almost 1 million returns as of mid-September). A shutdown could also hamper the IRS’s ability to field taxpayer questions and resolve compliance concerns. Airports open but personnel will work without pay: Air traffic controllers and some other employees of the Federal Aviation Administration are categorized as essential, as are TSA agents. They must stay on the job, but they won’t get paid for those hours until the shutdown ends. During past shutdowns, some stressed-out employees working long periods without pay walked away, causing delays for travelers.

Air traffic controllers and some other employees of the Federal Aviation Administration are categorized as essential, as are TSA agents. They must stay on the job, but they won’t get paid for those hours until the shutdown ends. During past shutdowns, some stressed-out employees working long periods without pay walked away, causing delays for travelers. No visitor services at national parks and monuments: The National Park Service’s shutdown contingency plan permits outdoor areas such as lookouts, roads and trails to remain accessible to visitors, but no staff will be on hand to provide visitor services, according to the Congressional Research Service. Museums, buildings and other areas that are typically locked during non-business hours will remain so for the duration of the shutdown. Some state governments have said they will pay park rangers out of state funds in order to keep tourist attractions fully open.

