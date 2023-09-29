Government Shutdown Likely Amid Congressional Stalemate

With less than two days left to avert a federal government shutdown, lawmakers remain at an impasse over passage of 12 spending bills to fund key government operations and keep numerous federal programs and services running.

At stake should they fail to pass those bills by midnight ET Saturday, Sept. 30, is the complete or partial closure of many government agencies, with repercussions felt across the economy as tens of thousands of “non-essential” federal employees are furloughed and millions more are required to work without pay until the government reopens.

Even for the agencies and programs that remain relatively unaffected by the cuts — depending on how long the shutdown lasts — delays are expected, as the government’s workforce would be drastically reduced. This means fewer people would be available to, for example, answer phones and process information.

While you would continue to be able to use Medicare and receive your Social Security checks in the event of a shutdown, some services including Social Security and Medicare benefit verification and card issuance would pause, as would the National Institutes of Health’s intake of new patients and processing of grant applications.

There are also possible problems for travel. President Joe Biden said in a Sept. 20 statement that a shutdown could result in significant delays for travelers , as air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents are part of the federal workforce that would be required to work without pay, “potentially leading to significant delays and longer wait times for travelers at airports across the country like there were during previous shutdowns.”

Last week, Veterans Affairs Department (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough told reporters that a shutdown would have no impact on veterans’ healthcare, but that the VA is closely monitoring the situation in Washington.

“Burials would continue at VA national cemeteries. VA would continue to process and deliver benefits to veterans, including compensation, pension, education and housing benefits, and the board would continue to process appeals,” McDonough said. However, he added, outreach services to veterans would be stopped, public-facing regional offices would be closed, and many regular operations, such as career counseling, transition assistance and cemetery grounds maintenance, would not be available.

Possible delays for funding of disaster recovery projects

In a Sept. 28 statement , the White House said that a shutdown would underfund the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund, resulting in delays of nearly 2,000 long-term disaster recovery projects. It would also undermine community preparedness by preventing fire departments from getting funding to retain firefighters and buy equipment, halting first responder training and jeopardizing access to grants for disaster and terrorism preparedness.

The IRS, which initially was expected to continue functioning as usual during a shutdown, now reportedly may be partially shut with thousands of employees furloughed.

The Department of Education's contingency plan, last updated in 2021, states that basic operations, including the servicing and disbursement of federal student loans and Pell Grants, could continue for a very limited time during a shutdown, but that these operations could also experience some level of disruption.

For those who work for the federal government, the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) program may be helpful in the event of furloughs, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. The UCFE program is administered by state unemployment insurance agencies, acting on behalf of the federal government.

Meanwhile, as lawmakers are set to continue the debate over funding through the weekend, Kiplinger will keep an eye out for their decisions, so stay tuned for the latest updates here.

