Government Shutdown 2025: Will I Continue To Receive My Social Security Benefits?

Oops, they did it again: Congress failed to pass a funding bill to keep the lights on for the federal government. As of 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1, the government has largely shut down.

But what does that mean for Social Security benefit payments? Will retirees keep receiving checks?

Payments Continue, But Expect Turbulence

Fortunately for beneficiaries, the Social Security Administration (SSA) pays benefits out of the separate Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, not from government funding allotted by Congress.

Financial advisor Michael Harris, founder of Emory Wealth, points out that disability and retirement benefit payments will continue.

“Social Security is funded as mandatory spending, so the money for the program doesn’t depend on annual budget approvals,” Harris said.

In a government shutdown, “essential services” such as U.S. Postal Service mail delivery, air traffic control and benefit payment delivery continue operating. The Social Security Administration stated in September that 45,628 of their 51,825 employees will continue working through the shutdown.

That doesn’t mean the SSA will continue business as usual, however.

What Kind of Disruptions To Expect

Technically, the SSA will continue to process new benefit applications, requests for appeals, changes of address or deposit accounts, payee changes, new and replacement card issuance, and other core functions.

However, with a reduced staff — and reduced data and support from other government agencies — these operations will go even less smoothly than usual. The SSA has already suffered budget cuts this year, causing delays and worsening service according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

As for functions that will pause during the shutdown, the SSA lists the following:

Benefit verifications

Earnings record corrections and updates unrelated to the adjudication of benefits

Payee accountings

Prisoner activities — suspension

Requests from third parties for queries

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests

IT enhancement activities, public relations and training

Replacement Medicare cards

Overpayments processing

In short, you’ll keep receiving existing payments, but if you need to make any changes, expect even worse delays, errors and headaches.

