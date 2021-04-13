Government Prepaid Card Complaints Soared in 2020. Here’s Why

Last year, millions of Americans turned to government aid programs to keep their finances afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. But for some people, this much needed cash came with extra strings attached: a prepaid debit card to access their funds.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) received 2,900 complaints about prepaid government benefits cards in 2020, compared to just 600 in 2019. The year prior? Just 300.

The jump in prepaid cards complaints in 2020 coincided with a nearly 400% increase in complaints overall to the CFPB as Americans learned to navigate a largely upended financial reality.

The complaints highlight the strange space that prepaid debit cards occupy. On one hand, they offer convenience for people who don’t have or don’t want to use a bank account. But they can often be laden with fees that eat away at what for some may already be a meager allowance. And in the case of stimulus payments, you may have received a prepaid card that you never wanted in the first place.

More Prepaid Cards Led to More Complaints

The increase in complaints about prepaid cards was directly connected to Covid-19 financial aid programs.

Millions of people received stimulus payments on a prepaid debit card that arrived by mail. In some cases, Social Security recipients and veterans received their payments on their Direct Express prepaid debit cards; the Treasury Department said it issued more than 7 million stimulus payments to Direct Express cards in 2020 and early 2021.

And in almost every state in the U.S., applicants for unemployment insurance benefits can choose to receive their weekly payments via prepaid card. (In California, Nevada and Maryland, a prepaid debit card is the only electronic method to access your benefits.)

In April 2020 alone, more than 23 million people applied for unemployment benefits after a nearly nationwide shutdown forced businesses to close temporarily. Many businesses have not reopened, and 6% of the labor force is still unemployed.

There’s little nationwide data on how many unemployed people chose prepaid cards over other payment options. However, Bank of America, which issues cards for California’s Employment Development Department (EDD), issued more than 8 million debit cards for California residents alone between March and November last year.

This meant you could have found yourself using a prepaid card for the very first time—or even a handful of prepaid cards, all managed through different systems, and bearing a range of fees for different services.

And the card issuers contracted by state or federal government offices weren’t prepared for the flood of questions from cardholders.

Problems Consumers Encountered With Their Benefit Cards

The complaints submitted to the CFPB were wide-ranging:

33% of complainants reported trouble getting, activating or registering their card

30% had trouble using the card, including trying to use it to make purchases, withdraw money or pay bills

24% had problems with disputes about purchases or transfers that hadn’t been resolved, or issues with charges the cardholder didn’t make

11% had problems with fees for their card

Some of the complaints reveal the frustration and at times desperation consumers experienced. More than 300 complaints discussed being “on hold” with customer service for hours, their calls being dropped by the system or otherwise failing to be connected to a live human for help.

In April 2020, residents made 48 million calls to the California EDD with questions about their unemployment claims, a volume a spokesperson called “staggering” in an interview with nonprofit journalism venture CalMatters.

These problems weren’t confined to California. “I have never received a debit card for the Oklahoma unemployment benefits,” one person wrote in early May, noting they waited 21 business days as directed by the state employment office. “I have made a call for over three weeks and am on hold for as long as four hours and never get a representative to answer my call.” The consumer said that because of their lack of benefits, they had gone without their medications for more than a week.

Unemployment benefit prepaid cards generated the highest number of complaints compared to other government benefit programs. At one point last fall, Bank of America froze more than 377,000 unemployment accounts to investigate potential fraud. That made funds unavailable for claimants with legitimate accounts, in some cases for weeks. Some Coloradans receiving unemployment benefits on Reliacard experienced a similar issue.

Comerica, which issues Direct Express cards for Social Security and veterans benefits as well as Way2Go unemployment payment cards, declined to comment for this story. U.S. Bank, which issues Reliacard for unemployment benefits, did not respond to Forbes Advisor’s request for comment.

The IRS and the Treasury announced in May 2020 that some eligible people would receive their CARES Act stimulus payments by prepaid card. Nearly 4 million people received Economic Impact Payment cards by mail for the first stimulus payment—and problems immediately ensued. Many recipients thought the cards were a scam and threw them out even though the IRS released images of the cards and envelopes to reassure them.

“For the last two weeks I’ve been trying to activate the EIP card I got as part of the stimulus,” a consumer from New York wrote in July. “I call the only number available that it claims is for customer service 24/7.” Each time the consumer called, they followed the instructions to activate their card by inputting the card number and providing part of their Social Security number.

“The recording then says, ‘We’re unable to process your request at this time. Goodbye.’ There is no other phone number for this card or a way to contact customer service online. The only other way to contact them appears to be an address,” they added.

Aaron Klein, a senior fellow of economic studies at the Brookings Institution, said the complaints are unsurprising, considering the millions of people who received some sort of government benefit last year. “It’s a stark reminder that we have a payment system of government benefits that is slow and inefficient in the best of times, and grossly unprepared for the worst of times,” he says.

Prepaid Cards Can Be Costly and Complicated to Use

Prepaid debit cards are far from a new option for people receiving government benefits. Social Security benefits, for example, switched to a completely electronic payment system in 2013, allowing recipients to choose direct deposit into a bank account or a prepaid card.

Prepaid cards offer recipients an alternative if they don’t want to use a bank account for direct deposit, or don’t use traditional bank accounts. About 5% of American households were unbanked—meaning they didn’t have a bank or credit union account—in 2019, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. But categorized by race, 12% of Hispanic and nearly 14% of Black households were unbanked, compared to just 2.5% of white households.

But Klein points out that prepaid cards aren’t exclusively for the underbanked. One out of every 10 swipes at a register is a prepaid card, he notes, adding that gift cards are included in this category. Some people who have a bank account choose to receive benefits via prepaid card. Or in the case of stimulus payments, many of the people who received prepaid cards got them because the IRS didn’t have their current bank account info.

However, prepaid cards can still confuse or frustrate users.

A CFPB directory of prepaid card servicers offers 93 options for government benefits, a mish-mash of state programs and card providers each bearing different terms of use.

Each card has a different fee structure. Although the fees for cardholders are negotiated by government offices to ensure they’re reasonable, a Federal Reserve report noted that issuers of prepaid cards for government benefits collected more than $97 million in ATM fees and $33 million in account servicing fees in 2019.

Fees for using are often small, but can add up for someone on a limited income. The Direct Express card for Social Security and veterans’ benefits allows one free in-network ATM withdrawal per month, then charges an 85-cent fee for in- and out-of-network ATM withdrawals. A $1.50 fee applies for each transfer to a U.S. bank account.

New Mexico’s unemployment prepaid debit card allows one free in-network ATM withdrawal per deposit, along with one teller-assisted withdrawal per deposit. Beyond that, ATM visits incur a $1.50 fee in or out of network, and additional teller-assisted withdrawals cost $5.00 each. Calling customer service costs 50 cents.

And EIP cards came with their own set of fees, including out-of-network ATM fees. It can cost up to $24 for expedited replacement of a lost card.

Recipients are supposed to be made aware of a prepaid card’s fees before signing up—with the exception of EIP cards, which arrived in the mail unexpectedly for some. This led to many cards getting trashed as junk mail.

What to Do If You Have a Problem With Your Prepaid Card

The good news: Most complaints made to the CFPB about government benefit prepaid cards last year have been resolved, according to the bureau’s report.

The bad news: 92% of the people who made complaints said they had tried to resolve the problem with their card issuer before turning to the CFPB as a last resort.

Here are some tips for using and managing your prepaid debit card.

Familiarize Yourself With Your Card’s Fees

Prepaid debit card issuers are required to tell you about fees and use restrictions in an easy-to-read format when you get your card. (You can view an example of a prepaid card fee schedule on the CFPB website.)

Don’t throw out any of the brochures or other paperwork that comes with your card; keep it to refer to so you can avoid actions that may result in fees whenever possible.

If you lose your card agreement, look on your prepaid card issuer’s website or search the CFPB directory of prepaid card agreements for yours.

Choose Direct Deposit if You Can

Klein recommends choosing direct deposit of government benefits to a bank account whenever possible.

If a traditional bank account is too expensive, he recommends opening an account that’s a part of the FDIC’s Bank On program. These accounts are available at 15 banks and credit unions, and are certified by the Bank On program’s standards for having low initial deposit requirements and minimal fees.

Transfer Your Funds

If you have a bank account but are receiving funds on a prepaid card, Klein recommends transferring them to your bank account as soon as possible. Doing so will give you greater flexibility for using the money, likely with fewer fees for actions like visiting an ATM.

Most government benefit prepaid cards allow you to make one transfer to a bank for free per payment you receive.

If your card is a one-time use card (like an EIP card), you can cut it up and trash it once you confirm the transfer is complete. But if your card gets recurring payments (like an unemployment card), you may need to keep it and initiate a new transfer each time you get paid.

Report a Lost or Stolen Card Immediately

Notify your card issuer right away if you lose your card or suspect it’s been stolen.

Most government benefit prepaid cards have the same liability rules as a debit card—meaning your card issuer will probably be able to return the stolen funds to your account. But if you wait as little as two days to report your card stolen, you could be held liable for up to $50 (If someone made a fraudulent purchase of $200 using your benefits card, you’d only recover $150).

If someone steals your EBT card, you’re not guaranteed to get those lost funds back.

