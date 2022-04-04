Government pick for next Petrobras CEO withdraws -report

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Energy consultant Adriano Pires has decided to back out of the Brazilian government's nomination for him to take the helm as state-run oil company Petrobras' new chief executive, newspaper O Globo reported on Monday.

Pires' decision came a day after Rodolfo Landim also declined a nomination to chair the board of Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the firm is formally known, to focus on his current role as president of Rio de Janeiro soccer club Flamengo.

Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Pires.

According to O Globo, Pires withdrew due to potential conflicts of interest he would face given his previous job as a consultant.

Pires was tapped by President Jair Bolsonaro as the next head of Petrobras on March 28, following disagreements between the far-right leader and current CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna over the company's fuel pricing policy.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.