Government of Sharjah hires banks for 30-yr Formosa bonds - document

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Sharjah, the third-largest emirate of the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange the issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated 30-year Formosa bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Sharjah hired Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Invest Bank, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered to arrange an investor call on Monday, to be followed by the issuance, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

