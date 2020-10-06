Government must take stake in Thyssenkrupp steel unit -IG Metall

ESSEN, Germany, Oct 6 (Reuters) - IG Metall, Germany's most powerful union, on Tuesday called on the government to take a stake in the ailing steel unit of crisis-ridden conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE.

"Thyssenkrupp Steel cannot make it on its own," Juergen Kerner, chief treasurer of IG Metall and Thyssenkrupp's deputy supervisory board chairman, told journalists.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

