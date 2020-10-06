Government must take stake in Thyssenkrupp steel unit -IG Metall

IG Metall, Germany's most powerful union, on Tuesday called on the government to take a stake in the ailing steel unit of crisis-ridden conglomerate Thyssenkrupp.

"Thyssenkrupp Steel cannot make it on its own," Juergen Kerner, chief treasurer of IG Metall and Thyssenkrupp's deputy supervisory board chairman, told journalists.

