Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying

For years, the promise of electric air taxis existed primarily in prototypes and investor presentations. In 2025, that reality has changed, and the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry is now poised to accelerate dramatically. On June 6, 2025, the White House issued a sweeping Executive Order designed to expedite advanced aviation in the United States. This directive gave the fledgling Urban Air Mobility (UAM) sector a powerful federal green light.

The policy sent immediate ripples through the market, validating the industry at the highest level of government. The reaction was swift. On the next trading day, June 9, shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) were up 13.79% on a spike in trading volume. Its primary rival, Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), saw its stock climb 10.99%, also on higher-than-normal trading volume. This clear market enthusiasm signals the belief among eVTOL industry observers that a new, more certain investment era has begun for this transformative industry.

Why the Executive Order Is a Game-Changer

The market’s reaction is rooted in specific policies that directly address the sector's most significant risks. For investors, these changes create a more transparent and predictable path to commercial operations.

First, the order creates the "eVTOL Integration Pilot Program" (ePIPP). This is the most significant development. The program directs the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to select at least five U.S.-based eVTOL projects by December 3, 2025. These projects, covering cargo, medical, and passenger transport, can begin limited operations. This creates a formal, government-sanctioned pathway for companies to prove their business model and gather crucial operational data years ahead of schedule.

Second, the order establishes a clearer regulatory runway. A significant risk for eVTOL investors has been the uncertain and potentially lengthy FAA certification timeline. This new government mandate imposes firm deadlines on the FAA. This federal tailwind helps reduce investor concern over indefinite delays that can stall progress in capital-intensive industries.

Finally, the order gives a Made in America advantage. The policy explicitly directs federal agencies to prioritize U.S.-manufactured aircraft. This helps secure the valuable domestic market for companies like Joby and Archer against foreign competitors, supporting a more robust national supply chain.

The Pioneer vs. the Scaler: Choosing Your eVTOL Investment

The Executive Order lifted both leading stocks, but the companies offer different approaches to capitalizing on this new opportunity. For investors, the choice comes down to which business model seems best positioned to win in this accelerated environment.

Joby Aviation: A Bet on Technical Leadership

Joby's strategy is built on deep, vertical integration. The company maintains complete control over its aircraft's performance and intellectual property by designing and building its technology stack in-house.

This makes Joby an investment in long-term technical superiority.

Evidence of this strategy's effectiveness can be seen in its operational progress. Joby is the frontrunner in the FAA certification process and has accumulated over 40,000 miles in flight testing, including complex piloted flights that demonstrate the maturity of its aircraft.

The company is well-capitalized, with a cash position exceeding $1 billion after its latest infusion from Toyota (NYSE: TM).

This manufacturing partnership with an industrial giant like Toyota is critical, as it underpins Joby’s ability to scale its advanced, proprietary technology.

Archer Aviation: A Bet on Rapid Scalability

Archer's strategy prioritizes capital efficiency and speed to market through powerful partnerships.

By teaming up with industrial leaders, Archer aims to de-risk the challenges of mass production. This makes Archer an investment in a faster, more capital-light path to commercial scale.

This approach is validated by its exclusive contract manufacturing agreement with automotive giant Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), a partnership aimed at producing up to 650 aircraft per year.

Archer’s commercial viability is further supported by a massive conditional order book, highlighted by a $1.0 - $1.5 billion deal with United Airlines.

The company has also proven its ability to execute by delivering its first Midnight aircraft to the U.S. Air Force, meeting a key government milestone.

Final Approach: Opportunity in the Updraft

The June 6 Executive Order is undeniably one of the most significant catalysts in the eVTOL sector's history. It validates the industry at a national level and significantly accelerates the timeline for demonstrating commercial potential.

While the new ePIPP program creates a vital near-term pathway, investors must remember that it does not replace the need for full FAA Type Certification. This final regulatory approval remains the ultimate gatekeeper for widespread, unrestricted passenger service.

The primary question for investors is no longer if a path to early operations exists, but which company is best positioned to leverage this pilot program to its advantage while continuing to advance toward final certification and scaled manufacturing.

