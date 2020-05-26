Government local bond yields in emerging markets slide to record low

By Tom Arnold

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Yields on emerging market sovereign local currency debt have plumbed new lows this month, signalling an easing of some stress for countries that were hit with a spike in borrowing costs in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The slide follows aggressive rate cuts by central banks to help stem the fallout from the pandemic and reflects what is likely to be a subdued outlook for economic growth, even as economies begin to reopen from lockdowns.

"These yields are hardly the stuff of funding stress," said Jan Dehn, head of research at emerging markets investment manager Ashmore Group. "Local bond markets are where emerging markets get 90% of their financing from. The only countries that are in distress are those that don't have local bond markets - its a small funding issue in a select number of countries."

In a bid to help the poorest nations struggling to deal with the pandemic, the Group of 20 major economies in April backed a debt relief proposal. The Paris Club of creditor nations last week said it had agreed to suspend debt service payments from Mali and the Caribbean island of Dominica, the first two states to benefit from the initiative.

The yield on JPMorgan's widely-tracked Government Bond Index Emerging Markets Global Diversified spiked in March as the global spread of the virus unnerved investors. But yields have since fallen to around 4.553 amid a general pull lower globally.

Governments in several developed markets, including Japan, Germany and Britain, have sold debt yielding less than 0%, reflecting the likelihood of a severe global recession and bond-buying by central banks to mitigate its impact.

Investors are pondering the prospect of negative interest rates in the United States.

"EM local currency yields surged in early March on the negative shock and curves steepened, and then they started to rally from mid-March as EM central banks cut rates. This has continued in May," said Michael Biggs, investment manager at GAM Investments.

"Curves steepened in March given growth uncertainty, but they have stabilised and even tightened in some places in May as people become slightly more reconciled to the growth outlook."

China's economy contracted 6.8% in the first quarter, its steepest drop in decades, while gloomy readings for the same period are expected this week for Turkey, Mexico, Brazil and India.

"It will definitely help at the margin that policy rates and bond yields are lower, but EM recovery is likely to depend more on global macro developments and domestic developments in the virus/policy response," said Biggs.

BlackRock said this week it was staying neutral on emerging market local currency debt, citing the risk of further currency declines, which could wipe out the asset class's attractive coupon income.

Most emerging market currencies have stabilised after falling to three-year lows at the end of March. They are down about 6% as a whole since the start of 2020, according to MSCI's index on the asset class .MIEM00000CUS.

