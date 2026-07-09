Government Contracts & Domain Expertise Strengthen Maximus

Maximus MMS is capitalizing on its reputation as a trusted partner to governments worldwide by providing affordable, scalable health and human services. Strong shareholder-friendly policies and solid liquidity support its financial well-being.

Meanwhile, regulatory changes and heavy reliance on federal and state agreements pose significant threats to the company’s profitability, scalability and overall financial stability.

How Is MMS Faring?

Maximus, a global provider of government health and human services programs, leverages its business process management expertise to deliver cost-effective, efficient and large-scale solutions. This enables the company to generate predictable recurring revenue streams and positions it as a lucrative partner to governments. Demand for MMS’ offerings is growing, driven by expanded government social benefits and safety-net programs in response to rising living standards and complex health challenges.

MMS leverages its workforce's specialized knowledge to design, deploy and operate critical government health and human services, giving it a competitive advantage over its peers. The company consistently generates substantial cash flow from operations, driven by strong profit margins and disciplined collection cycles, enhancing its ability to adapt to unforeseen disruptions.

Maximus has demonstrated a strong commitment to its shareholders through dividend payments. It paid dividends of $68.1 million, $72.9 million and $68.7 million in fiscal 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. Such moves instill investor confidence in its stock and enhance shareholder value.

MMS’ current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was 2.21, higher than the industry’s 1.91. A current ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company is well-positioned to pay off its short-term obligations.

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Meanwhile, Maximus is experiencing slower growth in its core business segments due to heavy reliance on contracts from federal and state governments, especially in Medicaid and Medicare. The company’s top line and contract volume can be directly impacted by Shifts in public spending priorities.

Operating in a highly regulated industry exposes MMS to significant regulatory risks. Maximus’s ability to win contracts or sustain existing ones can be directly influenced by policy shifts or changes to government healthcare programs under different political administrations. Stricter contractor regulations could increase operational costs and reduce margins.

Maximus currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Veralto Corporation VLTO and Corpay, Inc. CPAY.

Veralto Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%. VLTO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average.

Corpay, Inc. also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%. CPAY's earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while matching once, with the surprise being 2%, on average.

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Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.