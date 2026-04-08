Government Contracts and Robust Liquidity Fuel Maximus' Growth

Maximus MMS is benefiting from its reputation as a trusted partner to governments worldwide, delivering cost-effective, scalable solutions in health and human services. Strong shareholder-friendly policies and solid liquidity are added advantages.

Meanwhile, regulatory risk and heavy reliance on contracts from federal and state governments pose significant concerns for the company. Heightened competition within the government services industry further puts pressure on profitability and scalability.

How is MMS Faring?

Maximus gains from its business process management expertise and ability to deliver cost-effective, efficient and large-scale solutions, positioning it as a lucrative partner to governments. The company has grown to be a leading operator of government health and human services programs globally, enabling it to generate predictable recurring revenue streams. Improved quality of lifestyle and more complex health needs have increased the need for government social benefits and safety-net programs, consequently driving the company’s top-line growth.

Maximus, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Maximus, Inc. revenue-ttm | Maximus, Inc. Quote

MMS generates strong cash flow from operations, driven by its profitable operations and efficient receivables management. The subject-matter expertise of its workforce in the critical aspects of the design, implementation, and operation of government health and human services programs differentiates the company, giving it a competitive advantage over its peers.

The company consistently rewards its shareholders through dividend payments. It paid dividends of $68.7 million, $72.9 million, $68.1 million and $68.7 million in fiscal 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to return value to shareholders and instill their confidence in the business.

MMS’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was 2.34, higher than the industry’s 2.14. A current ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company is well-positioned to pay off its short-term obligations.

Meanwhile, Maximus continues to rely heavily on contracts from federal and state governments, particularly in programs like Medicaid and Medicare. The company is currently experiencing slowing growth in its core business segments due to this reliance. MMS’s top line and contract volume can be directly impacted by changes in government funding priorities.

The company operates in a highly regulated industry, which exposes it to significant regulatory risks. Policy shifts or changes to government healthcare programs under different political administrations could affect Maximus’s ability to win contracts or sustain existing ones. Regulatory changes that tighten requirements for contractors could increase operational costs and reduce profits.

Recently, MMS reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. Earnings of $1.85 per share marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 14.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by 4.6% and dipped 4.1% year over year.

Maximus currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots of Some Other Service Providers

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN reported impressive results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

FCN’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 beat the consensus mark by 39 cents and increased 14.1% from the year-ago quarter. FTI Consulting’s revenues of $990.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $911.4 million and rose 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Gartner, Inc. IT posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

IT’s adjusted earnings were $3.94 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6%. The metric decreased 27.7% from the year-ago quarter. Gartner’s total revenues of $1.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.