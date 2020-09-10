NavSight Holdings, a blank check company targeting a business that supports national security, intelligence, and defense missions, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of the common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Robert Coleman, who founded Six3 Systems in 2009 and led the company until its 2013 sale to CACI for $820 million. CFO Jack Pearlstein most recently served as the CFO of Cision (NYSE: CISN), and before that, was CFO of Six3 Systems. The SPAC intends to initially focus on a target business that provides expertise and technology to US government customers in support of their national security, intelligence and defense missions.



The Reston, VA-based company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NSH.U. Credit Suisse acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article Government contractor SPAC NavSight Holdings prices $200 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



