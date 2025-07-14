Government Contract Update: Elon Musk's xAI Announces Partnership with US Government

Elon Musk’s xAI revealed a partnership with the US government on Monday morning, along with a new contract with the Department of Defense.

In a post on X, xAI announced “a suite of products that make our frontier models available to United States Government customers”.

In addition to a new Department of Defense contract, xAI also announced that every federal government department would now be able to purchase its products via the General Services Administration schedule.

You can track contracts on Quiver Quantitative’s government spending dashboard.

Tesla Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Tesla Government Contracts

We have seen $17,357 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Tesla Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,868 institutional investors add shares of Tesla stock to their portfolio, and 1,808 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Tesla Insider Trading Activity

Tesla insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 132 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IRA MATTHEW EHRENPREIS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 477,572 shares for an estimated $170,636,358 .

. ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 449,565 shares for an estimated $139,741,881 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 166,588 shares for an estimated $60,322,848 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 46,236 shares for an estimated $14,464,157 .

. JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403

XIAOTONG ZHU (SVP, APAC) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,857,105

JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.