Government Contract Update: $9M payment to SAP NATIONAL SECURITY SERVICES INC

We just received data on a $9M payment to SAP NATIONAL SECURITY SERVICES INC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-31 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
PROCUREMENT OF SAP SAAS LICENSES FOR ARMY CLOUD SERVICES IN SUPPORT OF EBS-C.
Our code mapped this contract to $SAP.
$SAP Government Contracts
We have seen $25,934,699 of award payments to $SAP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PROCUREMENT OF SAP SAAS LICENSES FOR ARMY CLOUD SERVICES IN SUPPORT OF EBS-C.: $8,998,720
- SAP MAXSECURE SUPPORT SERVICES: $2,466,555
- E-GOVERNMENT TRAVEL SERVICES: $2,050,453
- IGF::CT::IGF - TRAVEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES: $1,824,067
- IGF::OT::IGF - E-GOVERNMENT TRAVEL AND SUPPORT SERVICES UNDER THE ETS2 MASTER CONTRACT (GS-33F-Y0026) FOR D...: $1,806,175
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$SAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 391 institutional investors add shares of $SAP stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,165,548 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,969,573
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 890,157 shares (+125.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,165,554
- FMR LLC removed 863,102 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,504,343
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 798,037 shares (+145.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,484,689
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 701,880 shares (+91.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,809,874
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 664,595 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,629,934
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 647,291 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,369,517
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.