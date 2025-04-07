Government Contract Update: $9M payment to SAP NATIONAL SECURITY SERVICES INC

We just received data on a $9M payment to SAP NATIONAL SECURITY SERVICES INC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-31 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

PROCUREMENT OF SAP SAAS LICENSES FOR ARMY CLOUD SERVICES IN SUPPORT OF EBS-C.

Our code mapped this contract to $SAP.

$SAP Government Contracts

We have seen $25,934,699 of award payments to $SAP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$SAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 391 institutional investors add shares of $SAP stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.