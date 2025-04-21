Government Contract Update: $9M payment to MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC

We just received data on a $9M payment to MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. from the Department of Homeland Security. This payment was made on 2025-04-15 by the U.S. Secret Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

4(A) THIS IS A DELIVERY ORDER AGAINST THE VENDOR'S TACCOM II TC1 CONTRACT FOR TACTICAL INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Our code mapped this contract to $MSI.

$MSI Government Contracts

We have seen $171,468,322 of award payments to $MSI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$MSI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MSI Insider Trading Activity

$MSI insiders have traded $MSI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY Q BROWN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 148,000 shares for an estimated $73,374,649 .

. JUDY C LEWENT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,642 shares for an estimated $3,294,301 .

. KENNETH D DENMAN sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $536,987

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of $MSI stock to their portfolio, and 538 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.